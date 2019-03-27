Moline police continue to investigate a crash between a stolen van and a SUV at the intersection of John Deere Road and 16th Street.
Moline Police Detective Michael Griffin said a Plymouth Voyager van that was stolen out of Iowa crashed with a Ford Escape on the north of the intersection Wednesday evening.
The occupants of the stolen van fled the scene. Police have not said if anyone is in custody.
Griffin said that two rifles, a handgun and two BB rifles were seized from the stolen van. He did not say if the weapons were stolen.
This is a developing story.