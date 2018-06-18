The Moline Police Department is investigating the death of a 23-year-old man who was found dead on the ground near a residence early Monday.
An autopsy is being performed Monday morning on the man, who has not yet been identified, in Oregon, Illinois.
At 5:18 a.m., Moline police and fire were dispatched in the 2600 block of 16th Street in reference to a welfare check.
Upon arrival, they found the man lying on the ground next to a residence.
The investigation is ongoing and there is no further information was released Monday morning.