 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Moline police: Keep an eye out for catalytic converter crime

  • Updated
  • 0
Moline-Police-logo.jpg

Moline Police

 Dispatch/Argus

Catalytic converter thefts are an issue in Moline and the Quad-Cities, so people should be vigilant to avoid becoming a target, according to the Moline Police Department.

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

The device can be sold for money at scrap yards, but the repair job the victim is left with can run between $3,000 and $5,000, the police department said in a social media post.

Across the Sky podcast: Meet the meteorologists from the Lee Weather Team!

The department provided tips that could help prevent such thefts or make them harder to pull off:

  • If possible, park in a garage.
  • Install security cameras in the area where vehicles are kept.
  • There are devices on the market that can help prevent catalytic converter theft.
  • Spray paint your vehicles’ catalytic converters and mark them with specific numbers. This could help police officers investigate the theft.
  • Watch for and report suspicious activity.

People are also reading…

The post also mentioned a bill being developed in the Illinois General Assembly – HB4734, which the department said is designed to limit the ability to sell catalytic converters as scrap.

From our archives: Parades of the Past
0 Comments
1
0
0
0
1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Iran 'capable of producing nuclear bomb': Report

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News