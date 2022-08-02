Moline police: Keep an eye out for catalytic converter crime

Catalytic converter thefts are an issue in Moline and the Quad-Cities, so people should be vigilant to avoid becoming a target, according to the Moline Police Department.

The device can be sold for money at scrap yards, but the repair job the victim is left with can run between $3,000 and $5,000, the police department said in a social media post.

The department provided tips that could help prevent such thefts or make them harder to pull off:

If possible, park in a garage.

Install security cameras in the area where vehicles are kept.

There are devices on the market that can help prevent catalytic converter theft.

Spray paint your vehicles’ catalytic converters and mark them with specific numbers. This could help police officers investigate the theft.

Watch for and report suspicious activity.

The post also mentioned a bill being developed in the Illinois General Assembly – HB4734, which the department said is designed to limit the ability to sell catalytic converters as scrap.