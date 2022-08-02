Moline police: Keep an eye out for catalytic converter crime

Catalytic converter thefts are an issue in Moline and the Quad-Cities, so people should be vigilant to avoid becoming a target, according to the Moline Police Department.
The device can be sold for money at scrap yards, but the repair job the victim is left with can run between $3,000 and $5,000, the police department said in a social media post.
The department provided tips that could help prevent such thefts or make them harder to pull off:
- If possible, park in a garage.
- Install security cameras in the area where vehicles are kept.
- There are devices on the market that can help prevent catalytic converter theft.
- Spray paint your vehicles’ catalytic converters and mark them with specific numbers. This could help police officers investigate the theft.
- Watch for and report suspicious activity.
The post also mentioned a bill being developed in the Illinois General Assembly – HB4734, which the department said is designed to limit the ability to sell catalytic converters as scrap.