Moline police make arrest in relation to deceased male
City of Moline Police Department in Moline, Wednesday October 28, 2020.

Moline police confirmed the arrest of a man in relation to a deceased male discovered Tuesday.

Moline Detective Jon Leach said officers responded to a 911 call at 10:45 p.m. Tuesday. The officers found an adult male victim inside a private residence.

Leach said a man was located near the scene and arrested and any charges will be updated later today.

This story will be updated.

