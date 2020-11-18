Moline police make arrest in relation to deceased male

Moline police confirmed the arrest of a man in relation to a deceased male discovered Tuesday.
Moline Detective Jon Leach said officers responded to a 911 call at 10:45 p.m. Tuesday. The officers found an adult male victim inside a private residence.
Leach said a man was located near the scene and arrested and any charges will be updated later today.
This story will be updated.
