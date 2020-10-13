Moline police: Man used flamethrower on garage

A 61-year-old Moline man is facing arson and assault charges after police say he used a flamethrower in an attempt to burn down an occupied garage and burn two parked vehicles.

Paul R. Taylor is charged in Rock Island County Circuit Court with one count of aggravated arson, a Class 1 felony under Illinois law that carries a prison sentence of four to 15 years.

Taylor also is charged with one count of aggravated assault, a Class A misdemeanor that carries a jail sentence of up to one year.

According to a news release issued by Moline Police Detective Jon Leach, at 12:17 a.m. Sunday, Moline police officers were sent to a call of an arson and assault in the 2900 block of 11th Avenue C.

A witness told police that a neighbor, who was identified as Taylor, was seen running down the alley with a flamethrower and using it to try to burn an occupied garage and two parked vehicles. Taylor also attempted to burn a man whose home Taylor was found outside of.

Police obtained a search warrant for Taylor’s home. Officers seized a homemade flamethrower and fire accelerants.

No injuries were reported.

Taylor was being held Tuesday night in the Rock Island County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Moline police ask that anyone with information concerning this incident to call 309-797-0406 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or use the mobile app “P3 Tips.”

