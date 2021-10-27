Moline police name persons of interest in unsolved killing of Corey Harrell Jr.

Persons of interest in the three-year, unsolved killing were named for the first time Wednesday during a Moline Police news conference.
Corey Harrell Jr. was gunned down while driving in downtown Moline on Oct. 31, 2018. According to Moline Police detectives, he was the target of “unknown offenders” who began shooting at him in the 2100 block of River Drive. The shooting continued until Harrell Jr. was fatally wounded in the 1500 block of 7th Avenue. Moline police were dispatched to the scene at 10:09 a.m. after reports of a vehicle shooting at another vehicle traveling westbound on River Drive. At the same time, officers in the police department heard several gunshots. They found Harrell inside a van behind Moline City Hall, across the street from the police department, a short time later.
Police are looking for information on these persons of interest:
- Alonzo R. Cole, 23, formerly of Rock Island
- Thomas E. Elijah-Hughes, 21, formerly of East Moline
- Preston R. Orr, 25 of Rock Island
The suspects were last seen fleeing westbound on 7th Avenue in a black newer model SUV with unknown registration. Police are also asking for information about that vehicle.
According to police, they arrested Cole and Hughes in May 2020 on unrelated weapons and drug charges. Cole is in federal custody in Indiana and was sentenced in 2021 to serve a 6-year sentence on possession of firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking and felon in possession of a firearm. Hughes is in federal custody for possession of firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking and is awaiting sentencing.
Police said no charges have been filed and Cole, Elijah-Hughes and Orr are only persons of interest in the case.
Harrell was 22 years old at the time of his death. He is the father of a son named Caine.
Throughout the three-year investigation, Moline police detectives said a wall of silence surrounded Corey Harrell Jr.'s killing. They said the "no snitching" ethos still keeps potential informants silent, but are asking for any assistance from the public. "No piece of information is too small," they said.
Crime Stoppers is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case.