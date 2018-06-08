Subscribe for 17¢ / day
video

Images from a video of suspects in a Moline garage burglary.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Moline Police Department is seeking help identifying people suspected of burglarizing a garage.

The burglary happened May 31 in a garage in the 500 block of 16th Avenue, according to Crime Stoppers. The garage door was found open, with about $200 damage to it, and a voltage tester worth about $40 was missing from inside.

There is video footage of two young men — one white, the other Hispanic – inside the garage, according to Crime Stoppers. Both appear to be in their teens or 20s.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Moline Police Department at 309-524-2140. Anyone who does not wish to contact the police directly may speak with Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500.

Anthony Watt, Lee News Network

0
0
0
0
0

Business Editor/Night City Editor