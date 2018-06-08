Moline Police Department is seeking help identifying people suspected of burglarizing a garage.
The burglary happened May 31 in a garage in the 500 block of 16th Avenue, according to Crime Stoppers. The garage door was found open, with about $200 damage to it, and a voltage tester worth about $40 was missing from inside.
There is video footage of two young men — one white, the other Hispanic – inside the garage, according to Crime Stoppers. Both appear to be in their teens or 20s.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Moline Police Department at 309-524-2140. Anyone who does not wish to contact the police directly may speak with Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500.
— Anthony Watt, Lee News Network