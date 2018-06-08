Moline Police are seeking information on three puppies reported stolen from a home this week.
The theft was reported Wednesday from a home in the area of Stephens Park, at 7th Street and 15th Avenue, according Moline Police.
The dogs are described as 6-month-old American bulldogs. One is a light brown female. The others are males, one black and tan and the other light brown, police said.
Anyone with information about the dogs' whereabouts is asked to call Moline Police at 309-524-2140 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500.
— Lee News Network