The Moline Police Department is asking for information from the public on a vehicle in relation to the Corey A. Harrell Jr. homicide investigation.
Authorities believe Harrell, who was in a vehicle, was attacked by the occupants of a black, newer model SUV with unknown registration around 10 a.m. Oct. 31, first in the 2100 block of River Drive. The shooting continued until Harrell, 22, of Moline, was fatally wounded in the 1500 block of 7th Avenue.
Wednesday, police released a photograph of the suspect vehicle and investigators are hoping the public can tell them more about it.
The suspects involved in the shooting were last seen fleeing westbound on 7th Avenue.
Anyone who could help detectives break the case is asked to contact the Moline Police Department or Crime Stoppers.
The Moline Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division can be reached at 309-524-2140. Crime Stoppers can be reached at 309-762-9500, through the P3 Tips app, or at crimeinfo.net.