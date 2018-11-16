Moline police are seeking the public's help in resolving a burglary to Uncle Pete's.
According to police, on Nov. 2, Uncle Pete’s 3629 Avenue of the Cities was burglarized. The entrance door glass was smashed using a small hatchet which was left behind in the business.
Video showed the suspect enter and pull a cash register to the floor. He then put a second register on the floor and attempted to open both of them. The suspect picked up one of the registers and left with it.
He was inside the business for only one minute.
The register the suspect left with was located on the street in the 1800 block of 40th Street Court in Moline.
Video showed a light colored minivan dumping it out of the sliding rear passenger door as the vehicle was moving.
The suspect is described as possibly being a male in his early 20’s wearing a light colored coat.
Anyone with information about who is responsible should call CrimeStoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using our free app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward of up to $1,000.