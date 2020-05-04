Moline police seeking gunman in home invasion

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Moline Police Department is looking for a gunman who forced his way into a home in late April.

Moline officers were sent around 12:54 a.m. April 29 to a residence in the 4200 block of 22nd Avenue for a report of home invasion, according to a department news release. Once there, the officers learned the incident had happened an hour or more before the victim called police.

She told them a white male in a black mask and wielding a pistol forced his way inside after knocking on the door, the release states. The gunman pushed the victim to the floor as he entered, but she was otherwise unharmed. He left after a short time inside and did not take anything.

The department asks that anyone with information contact the Special Investigations Group at 309-524-2131. People can also call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities: 309-762-9500 or the P3 Tips mobile app.

