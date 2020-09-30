Moline police seize 100th firearm in 2020 in arrest of Moline man

A Moline’s man arrest Tuesday marked the 100th firearm seized by Moline police this year.
Brandon R. Ivey, 32, was arrested Tuesday after a search warrant at his home in the 2300 block of 5th Street, according to a Moline Police Department news release.
MPD seized a .40-caliber handgun and powder cocaine from the home, and prosecutors charged Ivey with Class X felony armed habitual criminal and felony possession of a weapon by a felon.
If convicted of the armed habitual offender charge, Ivey could face a prison term of up to 30 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
Ivey made a first appearance Wednesday afternoon in Rock Island County Court, but the details of that hearing were not immediately available at about 4 p.m. Wednesday.
He remains jailed with bond set at $10,000 needed to be released from custody.
Moline police continue to encourage any area residents with information on illegal firearms and/or drugs to contact Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-792-9500, or use the Moline app “P3 Tips.”
