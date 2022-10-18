Moline police share new details in old disappearance

The Moline Police Department is naming a person of interest in the disappearance of Jerry Wolking in 1990.

Wolking was 52 when he disappeared on Oct. 18, 1990. Between 10:30 p.m. and 10:45 p.m. that night, he left his girlfriend’s Rock Island home in the 800 block of 25th Avenue, returning to his own residence in the 3500 block of 44th Avenue, Moline.

What happened after, police haven't been able to prove.

His blue-and-silver 1988 Chevrolet Suburban was found on Oct. 22, 1990, at the Quad-City International Airport, police said. They confirmed that Wolking did not fly out of the area.

The Suburban was muddy, had new front-end damage and there was blood inside. An analysis of evidence in 2013 showed that Wolking was hit by his own vehicle, likely badly injured or killed, then placed inside and driven from the scene of the impact.

His body has never been found.

On Tuesday, police revealed the name of Cornelius Sedam as a person of interest in the case. In 1990, Sedam came to the attention of detectives investigating the disappearance because he was the estranged husband of Wolking’s girlfriend. Sedam died in 2010 without making any statements to police about Wolking.

Sedam, police alleged, was tracking Wolking before he disappeared. Sedam, who lived near his estranged wife, used a city directory to contact all of the Wolkings listed in it and tried to use a private investigator to follow him and his vehicle.

When Sedam identified Wolking’s phone number, he called it several times before Oct. 18, police said. The night of the disappearance, around the same time Wolking was leaving his girlfriend’s house, Sedam called a closed convenience store near his home and left the phone off the hook for a long time.

Sedam had lived in the area several years and knew the store would be closed at that time, police said.

Sedam made no further phone calls to Wolking’s residence after Oct. 18. On Oct. 22, the day the Suburban was found, Sedam left the Quad-Cities area for an undisclosed amount of time.

In late 2013, people came forward and told police they saw Wolking’s Suburban stuck in the mud in the Poplar Grove area of Moline, the department said. It was revving its engine.

The area is east of 60th Street, behind the current Skip-A-Long Child Development location, police said.

An analysis of soil recovered from the Suburban showed it to be similar to the soil in the Poplar Grove area, but when officers searched, they uncovered no new clues, the department said.

The investigation into the disappearance is ongoing, and Moline police say they want to find Wolking's remains, so his family can give him a proper burial.

The Moline Police Department recently announced the resolution of one of its other cold cases — the disappearance of Steve Asplund in 1994.

Remains found in the St. Louis area a few weeks after Asplund disappeared were confirmed earlier this year to be the Moline man's remains.

Anyone with information about Wolking’s case can contact the police department at 309-524-2140 or through its Facebook page. They can also contact Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500.