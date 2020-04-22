Moline police still working on what happened to William Kirby

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Moline Police Department is still trying to learn more about a man believed missing since February whose body was found Sunday in the Mississippi River in the Muscatine area.

William Kirby, 65, was reported missing April 3, but investigators believe he has been missing since the middle of February, the Moline police said Wednesday. It does not appear Kirby had any family near the Quad-Cities area, and that played a role in when the case was reported to police.

Kirby’s body was recovered by the Muscatine Search and Rescue, according to a news release from the Muscatine County Medical Examiner’s Office. Kirby was identified through dental records, but the results of the autopsy were still pending at the time the release was issued.

When the Moline investigators began looking for Kirby, they discovered through a police database that his vehicle was towed on March 12 from 135 16th St., Rock Island, because it appeared abandoned.