Moline Police to hold 2nd annual First Responder Leadership Day on Sept. 25

Police Lights

The 2nd annual First Responder Leadership Day will be held from noon – 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, at the Moline Viking Club, Moline Police Chief Darren Gault has announced.

The event will be hosted by the Viking Club and co-sponsored by the Moline Police Department, Moline Fire Department and the NAACP.

The purpose of the event is to bring together primary school children and pre-school children in a non-confrontational, relaxed setting that fosters understanding of the roles of first responders in the community.

Children will have the opportunity to meet and greet first responders and learn about the roles they play serving the community.

Activities will include a bicycle rodeo, bicycle safety instruction sessions and chances to win a free bicycle, helmet and bike lock in a raffle format.

People are also reading…

Last year 50 new bicycles were given away at the event, and it is anticipated that 50 more bicycles will be given away this year.

There also will be face painting, balloon art, a bounce house, as well as complimentary food, beverages and Whitey’s Ice Cream.

There also will be first responder vehicles and other equipment to see and learn about.

Registration for the bicycle lottery will be from noon to 1 p.m.

