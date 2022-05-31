Moline police will pay $100 to $200 for your unwanted firearms during buyback event

The Moline Police Department plans to buy unwanted guns from the public at the end of June.

Unwanted guns left unsecured and unwatched often are used in crimes, the release states. The goal of the event is to reduce gun crimes by taking such firearms out of circulation.

The event is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at the Moline Police Department, 1640 4th Ave., Moline. The exchanges will be “no questions asked,” and participants will receive $100 cash for a qualifying handgun or shotgun and $200 cash for a qualifying semi-automatic rifle that uses a magazine, according to a news release

To participate:

The firearm must be functional. BB/pellet guns and 3D-printed guns that do not work will not be accepted.

Firearms must be unloaded, have the safety on and stored in a bag in the back of a vehicle.

To drop off the gun and get the money, pull up to the front of the police department.

The event is being organized with the assistance of Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities.

