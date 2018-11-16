Here's an update to a road rage incident that was posted to qctimes.com last week.
From CrimeStoppers of the Quad-Cities: "In October, the victim was driving northbound on I-74 and another vehicle was behind her, tailgating. The suspect vehicle got in front of the victim and traffic slowed to a stop on the bridge. The suspect exited his car, walked to the victim’s car and without warning, punched her in the head.
"The suspect in this crime has been identified as Jarquiz Sutton who is from the Chicago area. The vehicle he was driving at the time of the crime was stolen."
A warrant for aggravated battery has been issued for Sutton’s arrest in this case. It is believed he is back in the Quad-Cities area at this time.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the free app P3 Tips. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward of up to $1,000.