Moline, Rock Island police investigate robberies
Moline, Rock Island police investigate robberies

Happy Joe's robbery

Rock Island Police investigate the robbery of Happy Joe's Pizza and Ice Cream that occurred at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. No injuries were reported. 

 Thomas Geyer

Moline and Rock Island police are investigating robberies that occurred in their cities Tuesday. 

Moline Police reported late Tuesday that LollyPalooza Art and Glass, 1722 10th St., was robbed about 7:30 p.m. 

Rock Island Police are investigating the robbery of the Happy Joe’s Pizza and Ice Cream restaurant at 1412 30th Ave. That robbery was reported at 8:30 p.m.

No injuries have been reported. 

This story will be updated as more information is released. 

Police ask that anyone with information about this incident to call the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677, the Moline Police Department at 309-524-2142, or Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”

