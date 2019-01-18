Try 1 month for 99¢
011919-molrob

A Moline police car sits outside American Bank & Trust, in the 2300 block of 41st Street, Moline, Friday morning, Jan. 18, 2019. It was the scene of an armed robbery.

 TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com

MOLINE — An armed robber obtained an unspecified amount of cash Friday morning from American Bank & Trust, in the 2300 block of 41st Streeet, according to Moline Detective Michael Griffin.

Griffin said the armed robbery took place at about 9:43 a.m. A man armed with a handgun demanded currency and was given some. He then fled southbound on foot, and was later seen getting into a white sedan.

The suspect was described by Griffin as being a white man between 5-foot-10 and 6 feet tall with a thin build. He was wearing a block hoodie, sunglasses, black gloves, a black ballcap and black pants, Griffin said.

According to police, nearby schools were temporarily placed on lockdown, but the lockdown has since been lifted.

This story will be updated.

