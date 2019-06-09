The person being sought by police was a 39-year-old Moline man because the department had received a report of a suicidal subject who was armed at 330 5th Ave., according to a news release. The size of the police response was due to the possibility of a weapon being involved and the man being a convicted felon, with outstanding felony warrants.
Police safely got two people from the residence then searched it but the man they were looking for was not inside, the release states. His whereabouts were unknown late Saturday, but he is not believed a threat to the community.
His name was not released because of the nature of the initial complaint, police said.
Anyone who has information about Saturday's incident can call the Moline Police Department or Crime Stoppers. The police can be reached at 309-524-2140. The number for Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities is 309-762-9500.