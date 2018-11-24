Moline Police report that the standoff in the 1900 block of 16th Street has ended. There were no injuries.
Moline Police Detective Michael Griffin said that at about 8:30 p.m. officers were called to 1915 16th St. regarding a man threatening neighbors with a handgun.
When officers arrived, the suspect, Christian Ramirez, 27, went into the home and refused to come out despite repeated commands by police.
Police evacuated several nearby homes while they attempted to negotiate with Ramirez.
Shortly after the Moline-East Moline Crisis Containment Unit, the special weapons and tactics team, arrived, Ramirez surrendered to police.
A 60-year-old woman and a 5-year-old girl were in the home unharmed.
Police had that area of 16th Street blocked while negotiations were taking place.
Ramirez was being held without bond late Saturday in the Rock Island County Jail as formal charges are filed by the Rock Island County State's Attorney's Office.
The Rock Island County Sheriff's Department and Bettendorf Police assisted at the scene.