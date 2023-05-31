Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The family of a man killed in a 2022 vehicle collision on the Interstate 74 bridge walkway has expanded its lawsuit to include the City of Moline and Rock Island businesses as defendants.

The May 22, 2022, collision seriously injured Charles Bowen, 23, and killed Anthony Castaneda, 18, and Ethan Gonzalez, 21. The vehicle entered the pedestrian pathway on the Bettendorf side and struck the three men about 200 yards from the Moline entrance to the walkway.

In August, Castaneda’s family filed a lawsuit in Rock Island County against Chhabria Harris, 47, East Moline, the woman accused of driving the vehicle that struck the three men. The family alleged Harris’ negligence led to Castaneda’s death.

The suit was expanded on May 10 to name the new defendants, court records state. Bowen, the man who survived the collision, has also been named as a new plaintiff.

The plaintiffs seek damages in excess of $50,000.

The new allegations: Moline

That suit accuses the City of Moline of negligence concerning the design of the bridge, court records state.

Moline, the suit alleges, had several responsibilities related to the bridge walkway, including ensuring it was properly designed and built. The city also had a responsibility to prevent motor vehicle traffic from using the walkway.

Moline failed in that duty in one or more ways, potentially including failing to install adequate barriers and warnings to prevent motor vehicle traffic on the walkway, the complaint said.

The city had not filed a response to the allegations against it as of Wednesday.

The allegations: Rock Island businesses

Also named as defendants in the updated suit are 2nd Avenue Investment Group Inc., doing business as the Urban Reserve; N.M.W.L. Enterprises Inc., doing business as Ms. Brimani’s Hair & Beauty Supply; and Nicole Watson-Lam, who is identified as the president of both, court records state.

They are collectively accused of serving Harris alcohol on May 21 and 22, 2022, at the Urban Reserve in Rock Island, until she became intoxicated, court records state. They then allowed her to leave while intoxicated. Harris was then involved in the collision on the bridge.

Lam owns the property at 1711 2nd Ave. and Ms. Brimani’s is located on the same parcel, which includes 1709 2nd Ave., court records state.

Lam and the related defendants had not filed an answer to the allegations against them as of Wednesday, according to court records.

The allegations: Harris

The suit’s allegations against Harris state she had a responsibility to safely and properly operate her vehicle.

The suit accuses Harris of potentially committing one or more acts of negligence, including failing to keep a proper lookout and failing to reduce speed to avoid hitting Castaneda and Bowen.

Harris, through her counsel, has already filed an answer to the Castaneda initial family’s complaint. In it, she acknowledges she “made contact with an object or animal” while driving on May 22, 2022.

Harris’ filing then argues she has insufficient information to admit or deny she hit Castaneda, and she demanded strict proof of the allegation.

She admitted a duty to safely operate her vehicle under the law but denied violating that legal duty, according to her filing, and denied committing any of the potential errors for which she is accused in the suit.

As of Wednesday, Harris had not yet filed an answer to the updated complaint, which includes Bowen’s allegations against her.

Harris also faces a criminal case filed against her by the Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office. The criminal case, which includes charges of reckless homicide and driving under the influence of alcohol, is pending.

Other litigation

The Rock Island County suit is one of several resulting from the fatal collision.

Gonzalez’s family filed the suit in the U.S. District for the Central District of Illinois, arguing the city of Bettendorf and WHKS & Co. Inc., a design and engineering firm, were negligent and caused Gonzalez’s death.

The two entities participated in and/or controlled the design, construction, maintenance and other elements of the bridge path construction and management, according to the suit, and both owed a duty of care to pedestrians who used it.

The filing lists a number of ways in which each defendant could have failed in meeting its responsibility, saying the parties committed one or more errors.

Those accusations include a failure to provide adequate barriers and warnings in the design that would prevent vehicle traffic from entering the path, the suit states.

Gonzalez’s family seeks damages in excess of $75,000, records state.

Bowen also seeks damages in excess of $75,000 from WHKS and Bettendorf, according to federal court documents. His suit, filed in the Illinois Central District, makes similar allegations against the two parties.

As of Wednesday, the defendants had not filed a response to the allegations against them in these two suits.

Castaneda’s family has also filed a federal wrongful death suit in the Illinois Central District, according to previous reporting. Bettendorf is listed as the defendant, and the family seeks damages of more than $75,000.

Further details about that lawsuit and several countersuits that arose from it are available with the online version of this article on the newspapers’ websites, qctimes.com and qconline.com.

All of these suits were pending as of Wednesday.

