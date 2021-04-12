Moline superintendent: Students who made video will not go unsanctioned

Molin-Coal Valley School Superintendent Rachel Savage said the actions depicted in a video that shook the district this weekend were intolerable and unacceptable and will not go unsanctioned. She said the district is not defined by what happened Friday night, but instead will be defined by the actions it takes now.
The State’s Attorney Office has finished its review of an 11-second racist video filmed by Moline High School football players that went viral Friday. The case has moved to its Juvenile Division. The school district and Moline Police launched separate investigations, with police turning the investigation over to the State’s Attorney Friday night.
Savage thanked Moline police officers for their dedication to investigating the case quickly. She said she is extremely proud of the positive working relationship the district has with local law enforcement.
Savage said the school investigation of this case is separate and is ongoing. She said the individuals involved in this matter are minors and the details of student discipline are private and protected by federal law.
“While outcry over the incident understandably calls for answers and justice, few details of the school-based investigation can actually be revealed,” Savage said. “This must not be misunderstood or mistaken for a lack of action.”
Savage also expressed gratitude to high school staff for taking immediate action Friday. She also thanked high school leadership and the counseling department for gathering on Sunday for hours to ensure plans were in place to meet the needs of students upon their return to school Monday.
“They created a comprehensive and thoughtful pathway for students to listen, talk, ask questions, express their emotions, and share their experiences.”
She said counseling services were made available for groups of students and individuals needing additional support. She said these efforts are key first steps in helping the district move beyond Friday’s incident.
“This dedication of time for students to use their voice in conversation with peers and staff marks the first steps on a healing path forward.”
Savage said she will share plans in the future for a community conversation for stakeholders to come together and unite “through common goals and a greater purpose of listening, learning, and understanding.”
Board member Erin Waldron-Smith said she was very pleased the district is planning a conversation to bring the community together. She also thanked Moline Police for being a partner of the district and said she does not think the department could have handled the situation any better.