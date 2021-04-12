Moline superintendent: Students who made video will not go unsanctioned

Molin-Coal Valley School Superintendent Rachel Savage said the actions depicted in a video that shook the district this weekend were intolerable and unacceptable and will not go unsanctioned. She said the district is not defined by what happened Friday night, but instead will be defined by the actions it takes now.

The State’s Attorney Office has finished its review of an 11-second racist video filmed by Moline High School football players that went viral Friday. The case has moved to its Juvenile Division. The school district and Moline Police launched separate investigations, with police turning the investigation over to the State’s Attorney Friday night.

Savage thanked Moline police officers for their dedication to investigating the case quickly. She said she is extremely proud of the positive working relationship the district has with local law enforcement.

Savage said the school investigation of this case is separate and is ongoing. She said the individuals involved in this matter are minors and the details of student discipline are private and protected by federal law.