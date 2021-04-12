Moline teen in viral video: 'I want to make it known that I'm fine'

The State's Attorney Office has finished its review of the racist video filmed by Moline High School football players and moved the case to its Juvenile Division.
The move comes as the teen in the video has issued a statement.
In the video, the teen, who is Black, is taunted to sit in a locker that has bananas hanging in it. Only the hand of the teen doing the taunting is visible, he is white. When the young man sits in the locker room, the other team members cheer.
The newspaper has not shared the video to protect the privacy of the teen.
The 11-second video went viral Friday. Moline Police and the Moline-Coal Valley School District launched separate investigations. The police turned its investigation over to the State's Attorney Friday night.
"The Office has referred the matter for appropriate action in our Juvenile Division," State's Attorney Dora A. Villarreal said in a statement Monday.
"The laws in our state prohibit the public disclosure of any juvenile matters, regardless of the public’s interest or opinion, and it remains this Office’s duty to carefully protect this information," Villarreal said in the news release.
The school district's investigation is separate, within its school guidelines, policies and discipline process. That process is still ongoing.
Through the state's attorney's office, the teen in the video issued a statement:
“I want to make it known that I'm fine. Everyone is worried about me and showing concern for me and I really appreciate it. Second, can everyone please stop talking about the incident and video? I understand everyone wants justice for me and they want what they think is right to be done, but I already made my feelings known to the police and my friends about how I feel about everything. I love the football team I'm on and they're good guys. I know that personally. I talked to the people involved individually and they apologized. We had a heartfelt talk about it and I told them how I felt. So please don't harass, bully, or threaten them at all. Lastly, I want to get my life back together, and my student-athlete life back on track, so if you do ever see me or know who I am, treat me as a human first, not a victim.”