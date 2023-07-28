The City of Moline wants the civil allegations against it in relation to the fatal 2022 collision on the Interstate 74 bridge pedestrian walkway dismissed, arguing it has immunity.

The May 22, 2022, collision seriously injured Charles Bowen, 23, and killed Anthony Castaneda, 18, and Ethan Gonzalez, 21. The vehicle entered the pedestrian pathway on the Bettendorf side and struck the three men about 200 yards from the Moline entrance to the walkway.

The incident resulted in multiple lawsuits filed on behalf of the three men's families. Moline is named as one of the defendants in a suit filed in Rock Island County, accused of negligence in the design of the bridge. The suit names Castaneda’s family and Bowen as plaintiffs.

Moline, the suit alleges, had several responsibilities related to the bridge walkway, including ensuring it was properly designed and built. The city also had a responsibility to prevent motor vehicle traffic from using the walkway.

Moline’s Immunity Arguments

The city’s attorneys argue Illinois’ Tort Immunity Act provides immunity for Moline against liability for:

Any failure to provide restraining devices, bollards, other control devices or warnings on the walkway because the act states local public entities and public employees are not liable for injury caused by failing initially to provide such elements.

Injuries caused by the acts of another. In this case, the motion cites the acts of which Chhabria Harris, 47, East Moline, stands accused. Prosecutors allege she was the driver who hit the three men.

For any failure to inspect the walkway’s Bettendorf entrance because it is not Moline city property. Under the act, an entity like Moline is responsible only for its own property.

Its employees’ discretionary decisions related to the walkway because the act states that public employees involved in determining policy or exercising discretion are not liable for injury resulting from any act or omission the employee made in that process. The motion also states Moline had no involvement with decisions concerning the Bettendorf opening to the walkway and is immune for any decision about opening the walkway in Iowa.

Any injury caused by the walkway’s condition, because it is intended to be used for recreational purposes.

Moline’s argument that it owes no duty to the plaintiffs

The motion rejects the plaintiffs' arguments that the city owed a duty to prevent motor vehicles from using the walkway or warn them of its limited use.

Moline cannot owe a duty for preventing vehicles from entering the walkway in Bettendorf or placing warnings on the Iowa entrance.

Moline’s Argument Concerning Chhabria Harris

Harris faces civil litigation and criminal charges because of the collision on the walkway. The criminal case, also filed in Rock Island County, includes charges of reckless homicide and driving under the influence of alcohol.

The motion states that Harris, not the city, was the responsible party that day.

“The illegal actions of Defendant Harris are the sole, proximate cause of plaintiffs’ injuries,” the motion states.

Update on Harris’ criminal case and the other suits.

The criminal case against Harris was still pending Thursday. Her next court hearing has been set for Sept. 15.

The other lawsuits, all filed in federal court, are also still pending. More about them can be found on the newspapers' websites.