Moline woman accused of drug trafficking

A Moline woman has been accused of drug trafficking, including a charge of having almost 11 pounds of marijuana.
Maria C. Estrada, 46, has been charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver, Rock Island County court records state. Both involve crimes she is accused of committing Friday in Moline. One alleges she had between 3.5 and 14 ounces of cocaine, and the other references the marijuana.
She was arrested about 8 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of 55th Street, according to Moline Police Department reports.
Estrada made her first appearance Monday, and her next court appearance is scheduled for March 6.
Her bail has been set a $350,000, according to court records. To be released, she would have to post a $35,000 bond.