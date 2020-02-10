Moline woman accused of weekend stabbing

A Moline woman has been accused of stabbing a woman with a knife on Saturday.
Lillie A. Jackson, 44, is charged with aggravated battery and misdemeanor domestic battery, according to Rock Island County court records filed Monday. Authorities allege she stabbed the other woman on the left side and elbow.
Her bail has been set at $20,000, court records state. To be released, she would have to post a $2,000 bond. Should she post bond, she is required to have no contact with the woman she is accused of stabbing.
The Moline Police Department investigated the case. Police reports state officers were called just after 8 p.m. Saturday to the 500 block of 16th Avenue because of the alleged attack. Jackson was arrested about 30 minutes later in the same block.
Her next court date was not available on Monday.