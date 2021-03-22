Moline woman charged with first-degree murder of her 15-year-old child

A Moline woman faces a charge of first-degree murder in the death of her 15-year-old son in November.

Jennifer Keim, 34, was arrested by Moline Police after the Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office issued a warrant for her arrest.

On November 3, a hospital emergency department contacted police after treating a severely disabled boy who was extremely dehydrated, emaciated and had severe open wounds that had not been properly treated, according to a news release from Moline Police.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The boy had been transported to the hospital from his home in the 1600 block of 25th Avenue. He was in cardiopulmonary arrest and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

An investigation into the boy's medical records and past medical treatment showed a "consistent pattern of medical and physical neglect, which led to the child’s death," according to police

The autopsy ruled the child’s manner of death to be that of complications from chronic malnutrition and dehydration due to underlying physical neglect.

Keim is being held on $2 million bond in the Rock Island County Jail.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2