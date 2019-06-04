A Moline woman has been charged with leaving the scene of a 2018 accident that killed a Silvis man.
Olivia M. Lopez, 27, has been charged with failure to report an accident involving personal injury or death, according to Rock Island County court records. Authorities contend she knowingly left the scene of a fatal accident on Sept. 3, 2018, in the 1400 block of 11th Street, Silvis. She then allegedly did not report the accident to the police within a half hour.
The victim was identified in court records as Isaac Morales, but further details were not provided about him in the file. An obituary printed in September 2018 in the Dispatch-Argus states Morales, 22, of Silvis, died on Sept. 14, 2018, at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
The Silvis Police Department released some additional information about the case Tuesday afternoon.
“We were called to the hospital for a victim with life-threatening injuries,” Silvis police Chief Mark VanKlaveren said. “Investigation revealed that Olivia Lopez struck Isaac Morales with her vehicle while attempting to get away from him and an argument. Isaac was dropped off at the hospital, and Olivia left without giving information.”
The charge against Lopez was filed May 9, and she had her first appearance on the charge May 28, court records state. Her next court appearance is scheduled for June 11.
Lopez was free on $50,000 bail, court records state. She posted a $5,000 bond, or 10% of her bail, to be freed.
