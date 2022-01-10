Moline woman charged with stealing box truck from post office parking lot

A Moline woman was arrested Thursday for reportedly stealing a box truck from the parking lot of a Moline post office, according to a news release from the Moline police department.
Larecia L. Thomas, 26, is charged with unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle and resisting or obstructing a peace officer.
The truck was a 2013 Freightliner M2 106 box truck belonging to North Cedar Trucking, a trucking company that regularly makes deliveries to the post office. The truck driver was inside the post office and had left the keys inside the truck, which was empty when Thomas stole it, the release states.
Moline police found Thomas driving the truck on the John Deere Expressway near I-74 and tried to pull her over. Thomas continued driving. She was found again in the 500 block of Valley View Drive, where she ran away and was chased by several Moline police officers. Two police officers were injured during the chase, and one was taken to a local hospital with a non-life threatening injury.
Thomas is currently being held in the Rock Island County Jail with a $50,000 (10%) bond. She has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Jan. 25.