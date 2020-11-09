Moline woman jailed on aggravated arson charges returns to court Tuesday

A Moline woman remains jailed after allegedly setting an occupied house on fire earlier this month.

Lisett C. Garcia, 23, was arrested hours after an early morning Nov. 1 house fire in the 100 block of 6th Avenue in Moline. Moline police say there was considerable property damage, but no reported injuries.

Prosecutors have formally charged Garcia with Class X felony aggravated arson/knowing persons present and felony residential arson. If convicted, the Class X felony charge carries a sentence of up to 30 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Garcia remains jailed, needing to post $50,000 to be released from custody. She has been appointed a public defender and will return to court Tuesday morning for a preliminary hearing.

