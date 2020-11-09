 Skip to main content
Moline woman jailed on aggravated arson charges returns to court Tuesday
Moline woman jailed on aggravated arson charges returns to court Tuesday

Lisett C. Garcia

Lisett C. Garcia, courtesy Rock Island County jail.

A Moline woman remains jailed after allegedly setting an occupied house on fire earlier this month.

Lisett C. Garcia, 23, was arrested hours after an early morning Nov. 1 house fire in the 100 block of 6th Avenue in Moline. Moline police say there was considerable property damage, but no reported injuries.

Prosecutors have formally charged Garcia with Class X felony aggravated arson/knowing persons present and felony residential arson. If convicted, the Class X felony charge carries a sentence of up to 30 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Garcia remains jailed, needing to post $50,000 to be released from custody. She has been appointed a public defender and will return to court Tuesday morning for a preliminary hearing.

