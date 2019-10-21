A Moline woman accused of leaving the scene after striking a man with her car, leading to his death, and failing to report it to police within 30 minutes has pleaded guilty in Rock Island County Circuit Court.
Olivia M. Lopez, 28, pleaded guilty Thursday to failure to report an accident involving a death, a Class 1 felony punishable by four to 15 years in prison, according to court records.
She will be sentenced Dec. 9. Lopez remains free on bail.
The incident happened on Sept. 3, 2018 in the 1400 block of 11th Street, Silvis.
Silvis Police Chief Mark VanKlaveren has said police were called to the hospital for a man, identified as Isaac Morales, 22, of Silvis, who had life-threatening injuries.
The investigation revealed Lopez struck Morales with her car, a 2006 BMW, while attempting to get away from him and an argument. Morales was dropped off at the hospital and Lopez left without providing information, VanKlaveren said.
According to court records, Lopez did not report the incident to police within 30 minutes as required by Illinois law.
Morales died Sept. 14, 2018, and OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Lopez was charged in May.