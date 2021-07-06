Moline woman pleads not guilty to child abuse charges

Montanez allegedly struck the child in the head and threw the child sometime between Nov. 1, 2020, and Feb. 24, 2021.

Detective Joe Kluever, of the Moline police department, said in the preliminary hearing that officers were called to a hospital on Feb. 24, where Montanez had brought the child, claiming the child had fallen down several stairs.

Officers spoke with a nurse who said the child had makeup on parts of the body, an attempt to cover several bruises. The child needed life-saving medical care for the multiple brain bleeds and extensive bruising, which was in various stages of healing, Kluever said.

Kluever said Montanez is the only person who lives with the baby, but Montanez's boyfriend visits from Chicago and has had the child in his care. Montanez's aunt sometimes stops by to help care for the child as well.

Public defender Matthew Durbin said Montanez is enrolled at Black Hawk College and police had not interviewed babysitters who watched the child while she's in school.

Kluever said officers didn't feel it was necessary to investigate further after Montanez admitted, after having heard her Miranda rights, that she gets frustrated with the child and throws the child onto a bed or slams the child down into a play pen, causing damage to the child's head.

Kluever said Montanez's boyfriend claimed he's witnessed Montanez being rough with the child while they were talking by Facetime.

Montanez plead not guilty and demanded a jury trial. Her next court appearance is scheduled for August 5. She is currently being held in the Rock Island County Jail on a $100,000 bond.