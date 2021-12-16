Moline woman sentenced for stealing money from Social Security using late mother's bank account

A Moline woman was sentenced Tuesday to two years in prison for stealing Social Security and disability benefits paid to the bank account of her deceased mother, according to a news release from the United States Attorney's Office for the Central District of Illinois.
Michelle Crowell, 48, pleaded guilty to the charge of stealing public money on Aug. 5. Crowell had accessed her late mother's bank account repeatedly during four years to collect Social Security and disability benefits. Crowell stole a total of $36,087 from the Social Security Administration.
The Social Security Administration’s Office of the Inspector General investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Grant Hodges and Jennifer Mathew represented the government in the prosecution.
