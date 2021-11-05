Moline woman sentenced to 10 years in prison for hitting and throwing baby

A Moline woman arrested in June for hitting and throwing a 1-year-old child pleaded guilty Thursday and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.
Nia Imana Montanez, 22, struck the child in the head and threw the child, causing a skull fracture and brain bleeds, sometime between Nov. 1, 2020, and Feb. 24, 2021, according to court documents.
Montanez was originally charged with two counts of aggravated battery of a child. One count was dropped Thursday as part of a plea deal. Montanez pleaded guilty to the other count and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Her sentence is day for day, meaning each day served counts toward another day. She'll also be given credit for time already served in the Rock Island County Jail. Altogether, she'll likely serve less than five years.
After her prison sentence, Montanez is ordered to serve three years of mandatory supervised release and be registered as a violent offender against youth for 10 years. She must also pay a fine of $75.
Detective Joe Kluever, of the Moline Police Department, said in a preliminary hearing in July that officers were called to a hospital on Feb. 24. Montanez had brought the child to the hospital, claiming the child had fallen down several stairs.
Officers spoke with a nurse who said the child had makeup on parts of the body, an attempt to cover several bruises. The child needed life-saving medical care for the multiple brain bleeds and extensive bruising, which were in various stages of healing, Kluever said.
Kluever said Montanez admitted, after having heard her Miranda rights, that she gets frustrated with the child and throws the child onto a bed or slams the child down into a play pen, causing damage to the child's head.
Montanez's boyfriend, who lives in Chicago, claimed he's witnessed Montanez being rough with the child while they were talking by Facetime, according to Kluever.