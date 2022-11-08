Moline woman was person killed Monday in rollover crash

The Rock Island County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the woman killed in a rollover crash Monday in East Moline.

The single-vehicle crash occurred about 9:30 a.m. in the 2600 block of 19th Street, according to the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office. The vehicle was heading south when it went out of control and rolled over, ejecting one person. One occupant died of her injuries.

The woman killed was Amia Weathers, 22, of Moline, county Coroner Brian Gustafson said.

Two other occupants — another female and a male — were hospitalized, according to the sheriff's office.

An autopsy is scheduled for today, Gustafson said.

The investigation was continuing as of Tuesday afternoon, Gustafson said. It is a joint effort between the sheriff's and coroner's offices and the East Moline Police Department.