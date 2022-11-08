 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

Moline woman was person killed Monday in rollover crash

  • Updated
  • 0

The Rock Island County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the woman killed in a rollover crash Monday in East Moline.

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

The single-vehicle crash occurred about 9:30 a.m. in the 2600 block of 19th Street, according to the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office. The vehicle was heading south when it went out of control and rolled over, ejecting one person. One occupant died of her injuries.

Across the Sky podcast: Meet the meteorologists from the Lee Weather Team!

The woman killed was Amia Weathers, 22, of Moline, county Coroner Brian Gustafson said.

Two other occupants — another female and a male — were hospitalized, according to the sheriff's office.

An autopsy is scheduled for today, Gustafson said.

The investigation was continuing as of Tuesday afternoon, Gustafson said. It is a joint effort between the sheriff's and coroner's offices and the East Moline Police Department.

People are also reading…

Tuesday, November 8 weather update for the Quad Cities area
PHOTOS: John Deere Corporate Archives
0 Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden aide held talks with Russian officials amid nuclear tensions

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News