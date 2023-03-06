MUSCATINE – As she struggles to find some good that can come out of the past six months, Julie Buhmeyer thanks the friends of her son, Trevor Wixom, for their support.

Muscatine police have tentatively identified remains found Friday in Discovery Park as the body of Wixom, 21.

The body found lying under an oak tree about 100 yards off a trail has been taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for authentication of dental records prior to an autopsy, Buhmeyer said. No obvious injury was reported, nor were drugs or alcohol found with the remains.

Wixom’s coat, identification and cell phone were found with the body, his mother said. Discovery Park had been one of Wixom’s favorite places, she said, and he would go there to feed the owls.

“I think of all the times I walked the dog through the park and think of how close I was to him,” Buhmeyer said Monday.

Wixom was reported missing Oct. 19. Buhmeyer and Wixom’s father, Dwayne Wixom, had been searching ever since. They were especially worried, because their son was born with a heart defect and was reliant upon medication.

“I’m glad we found Trevor and can make peace for Trevor, but there are still questions I want answered,” Buymeyer said. “I don’t know if I will get all those answers.”

She hopes to discover what happened between the time he last was seen at a convenience store in downtown Muscatine until he wound up in the park.

As it appears likely the search for her son is over, Buhmeyer said she is comforted by having seen the Muscatine community come together over the past six months to help find him.

Due to his heart defect keeping him from playing many contact sports, Trevor Wixom found music. His mother said he was the kind of musician who could play a song after hearing it only once. She also recalls many times when her son waited for people to come to a door, so he could hold it open for them.

He was known for helping people with yard work and for his love of animals and nature. He recently became a vegetarian.

“I would describe Trevor as a kind person,” Buhmeyer said. “He was trusting of people, maybe even some people he shouldn’t have been. He didn’t see race, gender, whether they were rich or poor. He would hang out with people at the homeless shelter and he would try to encourage people.”

Over the weekend, Buhmeyer received a call from a man Wixom had known when he was staying at the local homeless shelter, telling her that her son rendered aid to him when he ran his bike into a utility pole. Because of this, Wixom earned the nickname “Our First Responder.”

“I still can’t believe he is gone,” Buhmeyer said. “A lot has happened in my life since I was 21, and he still had a lot to do and a lot to give the world. I feel Trevor is not just my loss; he is everybody’s loss.”

A private family service is being planned in his hometown of Burlington. Buhmeyer said has been approached about having a candlelight vigil along the riverfront. She also hopes to adopt a tree in Discovery Park in Wixom’s honor.

Buhmeyer noted that immediately after her son went missing, both she and her father received several fake text messages, giving incorrect information about his whereabouts.