Monday fire at Bettendorf apartment complex being blamed on dryer

Bettendorf firefighters extinguish a fire Monday at an apartment building at 2745 Tech Drive in Bettendorf.
Someone reported the fire about 11:10 a.m. and when firefighters arrived, they found smoke in the stairwell and hallways, according to a Bettendorf news release. They found the fire in a clothes dryer and quickly put it out.
The room in which the fire started had heavy smoke damage and there was light smoke damage in the common areas of the building, the release states. The damage was estimated around $4,000.
No one was injured or displaced by the fire, the release states. The cause of the fire was under investigation.
The Davenport and Rock Island Arsenal fire departments assisted Bettendorf.
Reporter Anthony Watt contributed.