Monday gas leak evacuates East Moline City Hall

A ruptured gas line Monday morning led to the East Moline City Hall and a few other buildings downtown being evacuated.

The East Moline Fire Department was notified about 10:39 a.m. that a 2-inch line nearby had been damaged and the city hall, 915 16th Ave., and a couple of other buildings along 15th Avenue were evacuated until MidAmerican stopped the leak about 90 minutes later, East Moline Fire Chief Rob DeFrance said. No one was reported injured.

There was some concern gas had gotten into the sewers, but that was no longer believed a threat Monday afternoon.

DeFrance said the gas line was struck during a project but he could not provide more information.

