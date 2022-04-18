 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Monday morning fire damages East Moline home

  • Updated
Firefighters battled a fire Monday in East Moline

East Moline firefighters were called for a house fire Monday, April 18, 2022, at 603 40th Ave. The fire was quickly extinguished and no one was hurt. The flames did cause significant damage before they were stopped. The East Moline Fire Department was assisted by the Moline, Silvis and Rock Island Arsenal fire departments. The Moline Second Alarmers also assisted at the scene.

 Anthony Watt

A fire damaged an East Moline home Monday morning. No one was hurt.

Firefighters were called about 9:12 a.m. for a report of a fire at 603 40th Ave., East Moline Fire Department Battalion Chief Tom Cassidy said.

"Our first crew got here to find the garage and the corner of the house fully engulfed," Cassidy said. "They quickly pulled line and put out the majority of the fire."

The residence was one story with gray siding and an attached garage. The house faces south on 40th Avenue with the garage on the west side. The exterior of the home was blackened and scorched where the garage and the house joined.

There were people home but they got out on their own before the firefighters arrived, Cassidy said.

"I believe there were two residents inside at the time," he said. "They saw it and they got out."

The damage was significant but the home was salvageable, Cassidy said. The residents were making their own arrangements for a place to stay.

The origin appeared to be on the outside of the home were it joins the garage, he said. The cause was under investigation.

The East Moline firefighters were assisted by firefighters from Moline, Silvis and the Rock Island Arsenal. The Moline Second Alarmers also assisted on scene.

