Monmouth man charged with murder in fatal shooting of Milan man

An 18-year-old man suspected of fatally shooting a Milan man in Monmouth now faces a first-degree murder charge for the killing after turning himself into authorities.

Spencer Sage of Monmouth turned himself in on Wednesday and was sent to the Warren County Jail, according to the Monmouth Police Department. He is accused of killing Romel Gilliam 26, of Milan.

Monmouth officers were called at about 7 p.m. Monday for a report of a shooting in the 300 block of South 9th Street in Monmouth. When they arrived, they found Gilliam and he was sent to OSF Holy Family Medical Center for treatment. Gilliam died at the hospital.

Sage faces one count of first-degree murder, according to Warren County court records. He made his first appearance Thursday and his bail was set at $500,000. To be released, Sage would have to post a $50,000 bond. His next court appearance was scheduled for June 21.

He remained in the Warren County Jail as of Thursday, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.