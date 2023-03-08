MONMOUTH, Ill. -- An 18-year-old Monmouth man is accused of possessing and disseminating child pornography, investigators with the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation said in a news release Wednesday.

Christian A. Gillette is charged in Warren County Circuit Court with one count of disseminating child pornography, a Class X felony under Illinois law that carries a prison sentence of six to 30 years.

He also is charged with one count of possession of child pornography, a Class 2 felony that carries a prison sentence of three to seven years.

Illinois State Police and Monmouth Police on Wednesday served a search warrant at Gillette’s home in the 1000 block of 6th Street. Evidence gathered at the scene led to Gillette’s arrest, police said.

Gillette was booked into the Warren County Jail on Wednesday. He is expected to make a first appearance on the charges Thursday in Circuit Court where a judge will set bond and schedule a preliminary hearing on the charges.

The Illinois State Police provide the following resource for parents, for the public to report crimes against children, and victims to start their path towards healing and recovery. To keep kids safe online, learn more at: https://illinoisattorneygeneral.gov/onlinesafe/ ; To report online exploitation visit: www.cybertipline.org ; For resources for survivors of sexual abuse visit: https://www.missingkids.org/gethelpnow/csam-resources .