Months-long narcotics investigation leads to arrest of man accused of selling meth, heroin and cocaine

A months-long narcotics investigation that includes both Davenport and Bettendorf police has led to the arrest of a Quad-City man on charges alleging he has been selling meth, heroin and cocaine in the Iowa Quad-Cities.

Davenport Police on Friday arrested Paul Antonio Deon Parrow Jr., 38, who listed his address as being in Rock Island in Scott County District Court documents.

Parrow is charged with one count each of possession with the intent to deliver more than 5 grams of methamphetamine, and possession with the intent to deliver more than 5 grams of heroin.

Both charges are Class B felonies under Iowa law that carry a prison sentence of 25 years.

Parrow also is charged with one count possession with the intent to deliver no more than 100 grams of cocaine. The charge is a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.

He also is charged with three counts of violating Iowa’s drug tax stamp law, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.

According to the arrest affidavits filed by Davenport Police Detective Robert Myers, at 2:04 p.m. Nov. 3, members of the Davenport Police Department’s narcotics unit were conducting an investigation into the selling of methamphetamine and heroin.

Officers searched a home at 1706 Esplanade Ave. after it was determined drugs were being sold out of the house.

During the search, officers seized 138.5 grams of methamphetamine, 84 grams of powder cocaine and 64 grams of heroin.

Police have said that one-tenth of a gram is the normal dose for meth and heroin, meaning there were 1,385 doses of meth, and 640 doses of heroin.

Detectives also located a kilo press used for pressing kilos of cocaine, cutting agent, packaging material, digital scales, and other manufacturing items including a blender, strainer and measuring cups containing cocaine residue.

According to documents filed in Scott County District Court, police have been using confidential sources and controlled drug buys since March to aid in the investigation.

Officers have searched residences at 617 Warren St., 1446 W. 7th St., and a home in Wilton, according to search warrants filed by police.

On Nov. 3 during the search of 1446 W. 7th St., Brandi Raeanne DeBates, also known as Brandi Marshall in Scott County District Court records, 28, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of a prescription drug, Clindamycin hydrochloride. The charge is a serious misdemeanor that carries up to a year in the Scott County Jail. DeBates also is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor that carries a jail sentence of up to 30 days.

At 617 Warren St., officers found a digital scale and lease paperwork for Parrow.

Officers also seized a .45-caliber Smith & Wesson pistol in a traffic stop of a known associate of Parrow. The association of that person with Parrow was developed over the course of the investigation. Police also seized from the vehicle 30 grams of marijuana, 4 grams of meth and 4 grams of powder cocaine. That person has not been arrested.

Additional arrests may be made as officers are attempting to identify others involved in the drug trafficking conspiracy, according to district court documents.

Parrow was being held Friday night in the Scott County Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond for the drug charges.

He also is being held on a $5,000 cash-only bond for violating his pretrial release on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, and interference with official acts-dangerous weapon, both of which are Class D felonies. Those charges stem from an incident on July 28, 2021, when Parrow fled Davenport Police.

During a first appearance hearing on the drug charges Friday in District Court, Scott County District Associate Judge Cheryl Traum set a preliminary hearing in the case for Nov. 22.