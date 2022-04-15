More details released in fatal 2021 shooting of Davenport teen

Jamon Winfrey, a Davenport teen killed during a gunfight between two rival gangs in February 2021, tried to run away when the shooting started, according to testimony Friday in Scott County court.

Davenport police Detective Jordan Sander testified during a preliminary hearing for John Eddie Hanes III. Hanes, 18, of Davenport, is one of three men charged with first-degree murder in Winfrey’s death. The other two are Chrystian Smith, 18, and Javon Combs, 20, both of Davenport.

During Friday’s hearing, Sander said Hanes was one of at least two gunmen who shot at the vehicle Winfrey was traveling in when the 14-year-old was killed on Feb. 24, 2021, in the 1300 block of Farnam Street.

Sander testified during questioning by Assistant Scott County Attorney Caleb Copley that Winfrey was a member of the Savage Life gang while Hanes, Combs and Smith are members of MMG (also known as the Mad Max Gang). Both groups have a "shoot-on-sight" order if a member of members of the rival gang are spotted, Sander said.

He said Winfrey was riding in a Nissan sedan that was stopped in the road to converse with the occupants of a Honda van.

Smith was driving nearby in a Hyundai Santa Fe with Hanes and Combs as passengers when Hanes pointed out members of Savage Life among the occupants of the two stopped vehicles. Sander said Smith drove up and blocked the Nissan sedan, which Hanes and Combs began shooting.

Sander said an individual in the Honda van returned fire and that Winfrey fled the vehicle. Winfrey's body was found the next day in a yard between houses in the 1300 block of Farnam Street not far from the shooting scene. An autopsy determined he died from a gunshot wound.

Combs was wounded in the gunfight and his blood was found in the vehicle in which he, Hanes and Smith were riding, Sander said.

He said his testimony was based on accounts gathered from witnesses, security camera footage and shell casings and other physical evidence recovered from the scene by investigators.

The security footage, Sander said, showed Hanes as one of the gunmen.

Spencer Roudabush, Hane’s attorney, did not cross-examine Sander during the hearing.

Motto ruled the evidence was sufficient for the case against Hanes to continue and set his next court hearing for May 19.

Afterward, Hanes was returned to the custody of the Scott County Jail. He was being held on a $250,000 cash-only bond.

Combs had a preliminary hearing on March 25, in which Sander provided similar testimony.

Smith waived his preliminary hearing, according to court records.

Combs and Smith remained in custody Friday, according to court records. Each was being held on a $1 million bond.

Combs is next scheduled to appearing Scott County court on April 28 and Smith on April 21, according to court records.

