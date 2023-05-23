When Rock Island County Sheriff’s deputies arrived early on April 14 at Danny Taylor’s home in rural Milan, they found his father trying to save his life.

The boy, 17, had been shot, and David Taylor was trying to resuscitate him, sheriff's detective Jesse Doty testified in a hearing Tuesday. A deputy tried too, he said, but Danny Taylor could not be revived.

Based on witness statements gathered later, investigators think Taylor was the target of a robbery, Doty testified.

His account was part of the Tuesday preliminary hearing for Napoleon Jackson, 16, of Rock Island, who is accused of killing Danny Taylor. Jackson has been charged as an adult with first-degree murder, home invasion and aggravated battery.

A preliminary hearing is an initial test of the case against a defendant. A prosecutor presents the outline of the case in court through a law enforcement witness, and a judge decides whether the case has enough merit for the prosecution to continue. The burden for making that determination is not considered high.

According to additional testimony by Doty, David Taylor went to the basement where his son slept, because he heard a loud noise. As he approached, David Taylor found two people in the basement who had partially disguised themselves with hoods.

David Taylor, a former Moline police officer, heard gunshots, Doty said. He struggled with both intruders and heard additional shots.

Shortly after the shots, as he fought with one of the assailants, David Taylor heard one of them say he had been shot, Doty testified. Later, David Taylor was not able to identify the two for investigators, other than to say they were Black males.

The two assailants were not at the residence when law enforcement arrived, but investigators found the door into the basement had been kicked open, Doty told the court. They found a gun and the magazine for a second gun on the scene and another gun was later recovered.

While they were at the Milan home, detectives learned a 15-year-old gunshot victim had arrived at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island about 20 minutes after the shooting.

When they reviewed security camera footage, investigators saw that teen, identified only as J.S., was with Jackson and others, Doty said.

The aggravated battery charge against Jackson relates to J.S.’ injury, but how investigators think that shooting occurred has not yet been disclosed.

After the hearing, State’s Attorney Dora Villarreal said J.S. is suspected of being the second assailant. She could not elaborate on what Danny Taylor’s assailants wanted from him.

J.S. has also been charged with first-degree murder and home invasion and was in the custody of a juvenile facility, police said.

Villarreal said her office intends to try moving the juvenile case against J.S. into adult court.

Rock Island County Public Defender Hany Khoury, representing Jackson, questioned Doty during Tuesday’s hearing.

Under that cross examination, Doty said no one has identified Jackson as being in the home and suspected blood found in the vehicle that took J.S. to the hospital has not been tied to Jackson.

Jackson's next hearing is scheduled for June 23, according to court records.

Both Jackson and J.S. are being held in the Mary Davis Detention Home for juveniles in Galesburg.