More details released on fatal April 25 police shooting in Rock Island

The Rock Island County Integrity Task Force has released a more detailed account of a fatal shooting by Rock Island police officers on April 25.

Kelvin D. Shaw, 37, of Rock Island, was wounded by two officers who were called for a report of a person being held hostage for two days at 2930 5th Ave., according to the task force, which investigates police lethal force cases in the county. Shaw died a few days later in Peoria, where he was taken for further treatment after the shooting.

Police had surrounded an apartment building at the address and were trying to make contact with people inside an apartment when Shaw allegedly climbed out of one of the apartment’s windows, according to a news release issued Thursday by the task force. As he did so, he encountered Officer Steven Mumma and Officer Tyler Evans.