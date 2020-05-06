More details released on fatal April 25 police shooting in Rock Island

The Rock Island County Integrity Task Force has released a more detailed account of a fatal shooting by Rock Island police officers on April 25.
Kelvin D. Shaw, 37, of Rock Island, was wounded by two officers who were called for a report of a person being held hostage for two days at 2930 5th Ave., according to the task force, which investigates police lethal force cases in the county. Shaw died a few days later in Peoria, where he was taken for further treatment after the shooting.
Police had surrounded an apartment building at the address and were trying to make contact with people inside an apartment when Shaw allegedly climbed out of one of the apartment’s windows, according to a news release issued Thursday by the task force. As he did so, he encountered Officer Steven Mumma and Officer Tyler Evans.
Shaw, reportedly armed with a pistol, tried to run away but was foiled by a fence on the west side of the property, the task force release states. It was then he was shot by Mumma and Evans. A firearm was recovered at the scene.
The release did not provide more detail about what happened in the moments leading up to the shooting, including how the suspect weapon was carried or displayed.
The task force said in the Thursday release that it had completed its collection of evidence in the case and had presented the available material to Rock Island County State’s Attorney Dora Villrreal, who must decide whether the actions of the two officers were justified.
The results of laboratory and ballistics tests were still pending as of Thursday, the task force said.
Villarreal said Tuesday that the evidence included footage from police body cameras and that she expected a quick resolution to her review.
The integrity task force is comprised of various police agencies in the county as well as the Illinois State Police. When it is called, all the participating agencies but the one involved in the incident provide an investigator.
