More details released on murder case related to 2020 infant death in LeClaire

A woman facing a murder charge in relation to the 2020 death of a 5-month-old girl in LeClaire allegedly told police shortly before the baby died that she dropped the child while carrying her.

Angela Marxen, 55, of Davenport, is charged with first-degree murder, child endangerment resulting in death, and misdemeanor child endangerment, according to the LeClaire Police Department and Scott County court records.

LeClaire officers were initially called on the afternoon of Feb. 5, 2020, for a report of an infant in distress at an in-home daycare on Frontier Court, the police department said. When they arrived, they found the baby was unresponsive and had labored breathing. The child died on Feb. 9, 2020. An autopsy indicated she was killed by blunt-force injuries to her head. The investigation indicates that the injuries were not accidental.