More details released Tuesday about the May killing of Desavion Foster in Rock Island

Desavion Foster was trying to get a car fixed the afternoon of May 22 when he was shot to death by a ski-masked gunman on a Rock Island street.

Foster and another man were walking along 10th Avenue at 15th St. to go get a tire when the gunman approached on foot and began shooting, Rock Island Police Department Detective Jonathan Shappard testified Tuesday in a Rock Island County courtroom. Foster was hit and suffered fatal injuries. The other man fled and was not hurt in the attack.

Shappard’s testimony was part of the preliminary hearing for Terrionce C. Kitchen, 19, Rock Island, who has been charged with first-degree murder for Foster’s killing.

A preliminary hearing is an initial test of the prosecution’s case against a defendant. A judge – in Kitchen’s case, Chief Judge Frank Fuhr – listens to an outline of the evidence collected by investigators and determines if the case is strong enough for the prosecution to continue. The burden for making that determination is not considered high.

After the shooting, the masked gunman ran away, Shappard said.

A family member of Kitchen who was nearby heard the shots and then saw a person in all black and wearing a ski mask, but recognized the person as Kitchen, Shappard said.

A warrant was issued for Kitchen on May 27, and he was arrested in June in Arkansas.

When interviewed about the shooting, Kitchen told police that he was not in Rock Island that day, Shappard said. He’d initially been in Davenport, then went to St. Louis. He went to Arkansas after hearing that police were looking for him in relation to the killing.

As of Tuesday, the gun used to kill Foster has not been recovered and neither has the ski mask, Shappard said. There were 9mm shell casings recovered, but no fingerprints were recovered from them.

Once Shappard’s testimony was complete, Fuhr ruled the case against Kitchen could continue.

Kitchen had the option to waive the preliminary hearing and whether the hearing is held or waived, defendants maintain the presumption of innocence.

Kitchen remained in custody Tuesday, held on a $1 million cash-only bond, according to court records. His next court date is scheduled for Aug. 18.