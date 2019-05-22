ROCK ISLAND — Tuesday night's fatal crash in Rock Island is being considered an accident, according to police reports issued this morning.
Two people died after an SUV crashed into a tree then caught fire.
The reports also state the single-vehicle crash occurred at 5:11 p.m. in the 1500 block of 37th Street. The victims were only identified in the reports as adults, not by name or address. The ambulance called to the scene was sent to 1533 37th St.
Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson could not release more details about the victims as of about 9:30 a.m. More information could be available this afternoon.
He said last night that the male driver was pronounced dead at the scene and the female passenger was pronounced dead at Trinity Rock Island.
The police reports did not provide details about how the crash occurred or why. Further details have not yet been released by the police department.
According to a press release from Rock Island Deputy Chief Jason Foy: "The accident remains under investigation by the Rock Island Police Departments Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit."
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2704 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500.