More information released after crash on Highway 61 leaves two dead, three injured

A crash on Highway 61 near Long Grove left two dead and three injured Tuesday morning, Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane said.

A Freightliner cargo van travelling north on Highway 61 lost control for unknown reasons and crossed over the center median. The van struck a Dodge Ram pickup truck and a Toyota Corolla passenger car.

Two occupants of the passenger car were pronounced dead on the scene, and another was airlifted to the University of Iowa Hospital.

The driver of the van was transported to Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport, with serious injuries, and the driver of the truck had minor injuries.

Later Tuesday, the sheriff's office released more information.

The driver of the van was an 18-year-old male from Minnesota and was the only occupant of the vehicle. The first vehicle the van struck was the Dodge Ram driven by a 59-year-old male from Clinton, the only occupant of the vehicle.